0 GPS tracker helps capture 2 men after armed robbery of CVS Pharmacy in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A GPS tracker helped capture and eventually convict two men of robbing a CVS Pharmacy in Memphis.

Jesse Robert Coop, 41, and Keith Harrington, 30, were both convicted in the robbery.

According to a release from state officials, Coop and Harrington both walked into the CVS on Winchester Road on April 27, 2018.

One of the men walked around the store as the other pulled out a revolver and demanded drugs from the pharmacist, according to the state Department of Justice.

The pharmacist gave Coop and Harrington drugs from the safe, and then the duo ran out of the store and drove away in a motorcycle.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

What the two robbers did not know was that a tracking device had been placed in one of the pills bottles, which led police to a home in the 6000 block of Knightsbridge.

Officers surrounded the house, and both men were taken into custody without custody.

When police searched the home, they located multiple pill bottles inside containing various controlled substances. The stolen drugs had a total value of $44,250.

At that time, investigators said Coop admitted to participating in the robbery and that he was the driver of the motorcycle with Harrington as a passenger.

Both men were charged with robbery and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. They were each found guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Both Coop and Harrington face possible sentences of up to 20 years for the robbery, up to 20 years for each drug conspiracy count, and at least seven years for brandishing a gun during a crime.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.