- Grab the umbrella and jacket before you walk out the door.
- It's a cloudy and cool start to the day with rain on radar.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid 60s.
- Rain chance: 60%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Rain stays in the forecast through early Saturday morning. Low/no threat severe. 1" to 2" expected.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'James should be on the floor:' Penny speaks out against NCAA following Wiseman ruling
- 'Please pray for me': Friend of Curtis Watson shares personal letter written from inside cell
- Dramatic police footage shows rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old Texas girl
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}