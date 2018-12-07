  • Grab your umbrella before walking out the door

    Updated:
    • Scattered showers are currently moving through the Mid-South, mainly south of I-40.
    • Keep the umbrella on standby today, those showers will eventually lift northward later today.
    • Temperatures are not changing much for the day… High: 42°.
    • Scattered showers linger for much of the weekend.
    • All data is suggesting that while parts of the Mid-South may see a little wintry mix this weekend, no major impacts are expected.
       

