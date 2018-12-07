Grab your umbrella before walking out the door

- Scattered showers are currently moving through the Mid-South, mainly south of I-40.
- Keep the umbrella on standby today, those showers will eventually lift northward later today.
- Temperatures are not changing much for the day… High: 42°.
- Scattered showers linger for much of the weekend.
- All data is suggesting that while parts of the Mid-South may see a little wintry mix this weekend, no major impacts are expected.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Second suspect charged in connection with abduction, deadly shooting of missing Memphis man
- Memphis rapper sentenced to 5 years in prison
- Shaun Hamblen's body found at vacant Memphis home, mother says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}