Graceland holding job fair

Need a job?
Elvis Presley’s Graceland is hiring!
The home of Elvis will host an on-site hiring event for seasonal shuttle drivers and full-time and seasonal positions in its food and beverage departments.
According to the release, "Successful candidates will have excellent guest service skills and enjoy working with guests from all over the world."
Candidates applying for shuttle driver positions must have a commercial driver’s license with a Class P endorsement. In addition, all applicants must also be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.
The fair will be located at Vernon’s Smokehouse Restaurant in Elvis Presley’s Memphis. The address is 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd.
Candidates are encouraged to visit Graceland's career site at www.graceland.com/careers to fill out an application online and bring a printed resume with them to the event.
Applicants can access the Vernon’s Smokehouse Restaurant in Elvis Presley’s Memphis where the job fair will be held by entering through the Graceland Parking entrance located on Elvis Presley Blvd. Complimentary parking is provided for Job Fair attendees.
