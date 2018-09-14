Grade-changing investigation at SCS schools ends due to lack of documentation

A lack of evidence ended the investigation into a scandal involving student grades at Shelby County Schools.
The 10-month investigation had been triggered by the discovery of more than 1,000 improper grade changes at Trezevant High School.
But the investigation ended suddenly due to, among other things, the absence of “98 percent of needed documentation” after years of inconsistent policies, according to the AP.
Previously, SCS said the schools in question were the following: Kirby High, Raleigh-Egypt High, Bolton High, Westwood High, White Station High, Trezevant High, and Memphis Virtual School.
And the school district has yet to receive the names of schools investigated for the grade-changing audit.
FOX13 discovered how schools were chosen for the audit. The company hired to investigate the district formed a control group of schools to create a random sample.
The intention was to be able to analyze all of SCS.
Why people are worried the schools originally in question weren’t looked into – on FOX13 News at 10.
