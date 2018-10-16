0 Grandmother charged after toddler's body found dead in an oven, sheriff says

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. - UPDATE: 6:20 PM

Carolyn Jones, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the toddler's death.

Jones is the grandmother of the toddler killed.

The toddler has been identified as Royalty Marie Floyd.

Jones has a bond set at $500,000. This is still an ongoing investigation.

A 20-month-old toddler was stabbed and put inside a hot oven. Now, police have a family member in custody.

MBI Investigators were seen all over the property taking pictures of the property. FOX13 noticed a pile of toys in the front of the house.

In the meantime, neighbors in the area are calling for a swift justice. A woman that didn’t want to be identified had some tough words to say to the person responsible for killing the child and stuffing her in the oven.

“Do that person the same way, that’s my opinion, she said.

Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the name of the relative picked up in the case.

Neighbors did tell FOX13 that a family of four lived in the house - including the 20-month-old. The child’s mother, uncle and grandmother were known to live in the house.

The neighbor who did not want to be identified told FOX13 she never suspected anything. She also said the child’s mother works in Memphis.

“They came off as nice people… They always kept to themselves, never bothered nobody. And that’s why it was so unreal when it happened last night,” said the neighbor.

MBI agents photographed the house from all angles for most of the afternoon.

Neighbors tell me they rarely saw the family that lived there. “Yeah, they kept to themselves. The only time they would come out is if they need some help, but other than that… they didn’t fool with nobody.”

Law enforcement said it might be Wednesday morning before they release the name of the person picked up in the case.

We do know the child’s body has been transported to the crime lab for an autopsy.

