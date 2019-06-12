0 Grandson of prominent Mid-South lawyer arrested after apartment fire leads to discovery of meth lab

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A man was arrested after a fire led to the discovery of a meth lab in Shelby County, court records said.

According to police, firefighters and detectives were called to the 8900 block of Red Osier Drive for an apartment fire. That address is part of the Miller Creek at Germantown apartments on Winchester Road.

The fire happened on Memorial Day. Two days later, people who live nearby said the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force showed up.

However, the suspect was in police custody before detectives even made the drug discovery at his home.

An employee who works for the management company said they were completing the restoration of the apartment when they found chemicals used for creating meth.

Detectives made the scene and confirmed the agents were used to make meth.

Bongs and glass pipes were also found. The apartment was being leased by Caden Farese who had fled the scene of the fire, court records said.

He was picked up nearby after calls to police said there was someone who was possibly on drugs.

Farese, 20, was taken to a hospital due to his "confusion and erratic behavior." Police records also detailed that he had meth on him when he was taken to the hospital.

Prominent Mid-South lawyer Steve Farese, Sr. told FOX13 that the suspect is his grandson.

A search warrant was obtained for his apartment and confirmed there were "sufficient precursor chemicals and evidence to provide probable cause that the manufacture of methamphetamine was conducted in this residence."

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated the Miller Creek at Germantown apartments are in Germantown. The apartment complex is in Memphis on Winchester Road near Forest Hill. This story has been edited to reflect that information.

