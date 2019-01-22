0 Grant will put thousands of dollars back into Memphis communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A project that will put thousands of dollars back into the Memphis community to improve your neighborhoods was launched Monday.

The New Century of Soul Challenge grant was launched in front of thousands at the National Civil Rights Museum.

People from all across the country started cheering once Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris launched the New Century of Soul Challenge grant.

The program means people like Lawrence Roland who has lived in Memphis for 62 years can bring neighborhoods like the one in South Memphis back to life where homes are boarded up.

“We need to support the homeless in this city, the young people, the school system, everything, all things that’s going to advance us as one,” Roland said.

The goal is to honor Dr. King, who would have been 90 this year.

They’re also celebrating the city and county’s 200th anniversary.

“We want you to go back to your neighborhoods and develop a bicentennial project, whatever you can imagine. You raise half the money and the city and county will raise the other half and match it,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The city and county are investing $100,000 each. That money can be used to improve sidewalks that we saw were cracked and coming apart.

The city wants you to get creative when it comes to your projects.

“It’s about making investments in kids, I think you’ll see things like that, maybe mentorship programs. I think there’s a lot of real interest in our program around blight and remediation,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

You can get up to $10,000. Harris said other projects that could make a big impact include painting vibrant murals that celebrate the city’s great soul, projects that reduce crime and even community gardens.

“I think this project will have a great impact,” Roland stayed.

United Way and IOBY which stands for ‘in our backyard’ are partnering with the city.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.