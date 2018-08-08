GRAPHIC: Videos released of Metro Nashville Police officer shooting, killing man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video has been released of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Nashville.
The District Attorney's Office released video on Wednesday that shows Daniel Hambrick being shot and killed by Metro Police Juvenile Task Force Officer Andrew Delke.
Metro Nashville Mayor David Briley called for the request of the video to ensure “transparency of investigation.”
Hambrick was shot on July 26 after Metro Police say he emerged from a traffic stop with a gun at 17th Avenue and Jo Johnson Avenue in North Nashville.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Hambrick was shot after officers, who were in the area investigating stolen vehicles, initiated a second traffic stop after already fleeing from police once.
TBI said Officer Delke fired "several times" at Hambrick and then officers "immediately rendered aid."
We asked Metro Police about the timeline and received the following:
- Shooting called in at 7:06:54
- Police dispatch transmission to Fire dispatch 7:07:45
- Fire dispatches personnel 7:08:10;
- Engine 19 arrives on the scene 7:10:41
- Delke is currently on administrative assignment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
