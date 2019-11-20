  • Grass fire spreads to cars and a building, officials say

    Updated:

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Millington.

    Fire officials were dispatched about 3:01 p.m. to W. Union Rd. and Quito Rd. for a multiple car and structure fire.

    The fire began in the grass and spread to the cars and a building, according to officials. 

    Millington Airport has sent two aircrafts to assist.

    We have confirmed a barn is on fire.

     

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Officer is on the scene to block the streets. Millington Fire and Shelby County Fire is there, as well.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories