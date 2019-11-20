Grass fire spreads to cars and a building, officials say

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Millington.
Fire officials were dispatched about 3:01 p.m. to W. Union Rd. and Quito Rd. for a multiple car and structure fire.
The fire began in the grass and spread to the cars and a building, according to officials.
Millington Airport has sent two aircrafts to assist.
We have confirmed a barn is on fire.
Millington SCFD Millington Airport working large grass fire on West Union Rd @WMCActionNews5 @3onyourside @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/7Ax5iKU0C8— Millington Fire Dept (@MillingtonFD) November 20, 2019
The Shelby County Sheriff's Officer is on the scene to block the streets. Millington Fire and Shelby County Fire is there, as well.
