Greater demand for firefighters and police in Oxford, Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. - More growth in Oxford, Mississippi means a greater demand for the police and fire departments. The new budget for the city is trying to fix that problem.
The Oxford Police Department is getting new vehicles to help patrol more than 10 square miles. The Oxford Fire Department is also getting more firefighters and a new station.
Last budget year, Chief Jeff McCutchen told FOX13 the city got six new officers. This year, eight more police cars were added.
Local Betty Moody is excited for the growth in Oxford. "I am all about first responders. They put their lives on the line, and you know with growth you need more."
Six new firefighters and a brand-new fire station will also be added to Oxford.
The city also told us that it's using a new fleet management program instead of just driving the police cars and fire trucks until the wheels fall off.
Oxford PD is also purchasing new tasers and body cameras for their officers this year.
