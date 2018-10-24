Greater Memphis Chamber names new president and CEO

Beverly Robertson has been named the interim president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber.
The announcement was made Wednesday morning. She steps into the role formerly held by the late Phil Trenary, who was shot and killed on Main Street on September 27.
Robertson will officially take her new post in January 2019. She is the first female president of the Greater Memphis Chamber.
We are pleased to announce Memphis business leader and former Executive Director of the National Civil Rights Museum Beverly Robertson as our Interim President & CEO. We look forward to a strong future for the Chamber under her leadership. https://t.co/YmZcBVBqGN— Memphis Chamber (@MemphisChamber) October 24, 2018
“I love my city and I believe that Memphis’ best days are ahead,” Robertson said in a statement. “I am honored to work with the strong leadership team that Phil put in place at the Chamber and I look forward to working in collaboration with our business and government leaders, helping to retain and attract good jobs and to help The Chamber realize one of its primary goals of opportunity for all.”
Robertson previously held a number of positions at Holiday Inn Worldwide. She was later asked to be the interim executive director of the National Civil Rights Museum, where she spent of 17 years as the leader and president of the museum.
