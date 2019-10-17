0 Greyhound racing at Southland Casino to be phased out

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Greyhound racing will be coming to an end at Southland Casino over the next few years.

Southland Casino Racing and the Arkansas Greyhound Kennel Association have agreed to phase out live greyhound racing at the popular West Memphis entertainment destination over a three-year period, beginning next year and culminating by Dec. 31, 2022.

The agreement, which was recently unanimously approved by the association and its 16 member kennels, calls for the number of races at Southland to be reduced from its 2019 level of 6,656 races to 75 percent of that (4,992 races) in 2020, to 60% of that (3,994 races) in 2021 and to 40% of that (2,662 races) in 2022.

In May of 2018, FOX13 released a large investigation into the impact of the racing on the dogs.

A Dying Breed: Greyhound racing's multi-million dollars secret

Southland is one of only 18 dog tracks in the country to still be in operation today and the only one in Arkansas.

When the racing is fully phased out, there will be no more greyhound racing in the state.

On average, a greyhound is injured every three days at Southland Race Track, according to state racing records obtained by FOX13.

The agreement with the kennels had been contingent on the Arkansas Racing Commission's approval of a Southland petition confirming that under the Arkansas Casino Gaming Amendment of 2018, which was approved by voters in November, Southland is not required to continue conducting live greyhound racing in order to retain its casino license.

