We speak to a grieving mother about the loss of her child.
PHOTOS: Grieving Mid-South mother speaks out after her daughters tragic death
Tara Turnage, a National Guardsman, died during a training exercise in California on Monday.
Turnage leaves behind a loving family, a 7-year-old daughter and a fiancé.
FOX13’s Marius Payton speaks to the family about living life Day to day, hour to hour and even second to second after a tragic loss. Their emotional story on FOX13 News at 9pm.
Trending stories:
- Florida grandma, 95, sent to jail for slipper slap, police say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}