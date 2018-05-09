  • Grieving Mid-South mother speaks out after her daughters tragic death

    By: Marius Payton

    Updated:

    We speak to a grieving mother about the loss of her child. 

    PHOTOS: Grieving Mid-South mother speaks out after her daughters tragic death

    Tara Turnage, a National Guardsman, died during a training exercise in California on Monday.

    Turnage leaves behind a loving family, a 7-year-old daughter and a fiancé. 

    FOX13’s Marius Payton speaks to the family about living life Day to day, hour to hour and even second to second after a tragic loss. Their emotional story on FOX13 News at 9pm. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grieving Mid-South mother speaks out after her daughters tragic death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Air National Guard punishes 3 for dinosaur hand puppet video