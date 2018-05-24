0 Grieving mother still in pain one year after drive-by shooting at daughter's vigil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been one year since a vigil for a young mother was shot up in South Memphis.

Terri Johnson said every day she thinks about her daughter’s death and first candlelight vigil.

“They shot my babies candlelight,” she said. “I cry every day.”

It’s been one year since Terri Johnson, a FOX13 crew, and more than 50 others were caught in the crossfire at Danny Thomas and Saint Paul. Police believe two cars drove by, heading north on Danny Thomas, and fired more than 40 shots into the crowd of mostly women and young children.

“Who in their right state of mind would shoot up a candle light,” wondered Johnson. “We had babies out here. Some [of Myneishia’s] friends, they got shot. I was so hurt behind it.”

The criminals shot up the large group celebrating the life of Myneishia Johnson, who on May 22, 2016 was hit by a stray bullet that was fired into a downtown crowd. The 18-year-old mother was killed before she could ever attend college, getting married, and raise her one-year-old son.

“I would give anything just to see her face come back. I know she can't come back but I would give anything just to see that beautiful smile,” said Johnson, through the tears.

The shooting at her daughter’s vigil, was more heartbreak for the grieving mother.

“It's hell, it hurts like hell,” she said, standing in the parking lot where the vigil shooting occurred.

Johnson told FOX13 the three shooting victims from the vigil, including Myneisha’s Godmother and best friend, have all recovered well. No one has been held arrested and held responsible though, so the wounds have not fully healed.

Johnson believes whoever shot at the crowd of women and children needs to be off the streets.

“I would love for them to be arrested, because they really hurt me.”

Police are still investigating and hoping to catch the shooters. If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

