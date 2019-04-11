0 Grizzlies fire head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, reassign Chris Wallace, reports say

The Memphis Grizzlies have fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after one full season on the job. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bickerstaff and the Grizzlies finished the NBA season with a 33-49 record. It was his first full season as the franchise's head coach; he was promoted to interim head coach during the 2017-18 season after David Fizdale was fired.

The Grizzlies dismissed coach J.B. Bickerstaff and reassigned GM Chris Wallace to a scouting capacity in the front office, league sources tell ESPN. VP John Hollinger will also move into a senior advisory role. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2019

Longtime general manager Chris Wallace is being reassigned to a role where we will focus on player scouting.

Sources: The Grizzlies are promoting Jason Wexler to President, overseeing both business and basketball -- and Zach Kleiman to Executive VP of Basketball Operations as the day-to-day lead on basketball matters. https://t.co/AWOekLnBF4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2019

During exit interviews Friday morning, Wallace said the team intended to bring back Bickerstaff. He also told FOX13's Jonathan Marshall he was "very comfortable her and really not worried about my situation at all" when asked about his future with the franchise.

Wallace said the team intends to bring back JB Bickerstaff @FOX13Memphis — Jonathan Marshall (@JMarshallFox13) April 11, 2019

When it comes to his future with the team Wallace said...”I’m very comfortable here and really not worried about my situation at all” @FOX13Memphis — Jonathan Marshall (@JMarshallFox13) April 11, 2019

The Grizzlies announced Jason Wexler has been promoted to President of the franchise. In this role, he will oversee both business and basketball operations.

Other changes include Zachary Kleiman being promoted to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and John Hollington being moved to a "senior advisory capacity," accoridng to the team.

Tayshaun Prince (Special Advisor), Chantal Hassrd (VP of Team Operations and Player Programs), and Chris Markis (Director of Player Personnel) will remain in their current roles.

Controlling owner Robert Pera released the following statements about the personnel changes.

“In order to put our team on the path to sustainable success, it was necessary to change our approach to basketball operations. I look forward to a reenergized front office and fresh approach to Memphis Grizzlies basketball under new leadership, while retaining the identity and values that have distinguished our team.”

“I want to thank Chris and John for their long-term service and dedication to the Memphis Grizzlies and for their considerable contributions to our past successes, and look forward to their contributions to our future ones. I also want to thank J.B. for his leadership and commitment to our organization in his time as our coach.”

