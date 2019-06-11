Grizzlies hire new head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies have hired a new head coach, according to reports.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the franchise has hired Taylor Jenkins, who as was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, will lead the team.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as the franchise’s next head coach, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2019
Jenkins will replace J.B. Bickerstaff who was let go at the end of the previous season.
Bickerstaff and the Grizzlies finished the NBA season with a 33-49 record. It was his first full season as the franchise's head coach; he was promoted to interim head coach during the 2017-18 season after David Fizdale was fired.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
