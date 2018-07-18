Grizzlies' Marc Gasol helps rescue woman in Mediterranean Sea

Marc Gasol spent a part of his off-season saving lives with a non-profit organization.
The all-star forward for the Memphis Grizzlies was part of a rescue mission that saved a migrant woman who was clinging to a life raft in the Mediterranean Sea.
Gasol is working with Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish-based non-profit organization that rescues and provides “first-aid to those fleeing wars.”
In the photo shared on Twitter, Gasol is seen helping the team pull the woman to safety.
On Tuesday, Gasol helped the team of rescuers save the woman and later tweeted his feelings of frustration and helplessness about the situation.
Frustration, anger, and helplessness. It’s unbelievable how so many vulnerable people are abandoned to their deaths at sea.— Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) July 17, 2018
Deep admiration for these I call my teammates at this time @openarms_fund pic.twitter.com/TR0KnRsrTE
“Frustration, anger, and helplessness,” Gasol said in the tweet. “It’s unbelievable how so many vulnerable people are abandoned to their deaths at sea. Deep admiration for these I call my teammates at this time @openarms_fund.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}