Grizzlies offer kids free game ticket deal for Sunday

Want a free ticket to the Memphis Grizzlies?
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their Kids Free Game buy one get one ticket deal for the Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons game this Sunday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m.
In a press release, "as a way to say thank you to Grizz Nation fans for their support this season, Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies are offering fans one free kid’s ticket with the purchase of one adult ticket. With tickets starting for as low as $15, the Kids Free Game ticket deal is available for all sections in FedExForum while supplies last. Kids must be 14 years of age or younger and present at time of purchase to receive the offer. This offer is available now, only at the FedExForum Box Office."
There will also be free games/inflatables before the game for the kids to enjoy.
