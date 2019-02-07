0 Grizzlies trading franchise star Marc Gasol to Toronto Raptors, reports say

Marc Gasol is no longer a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. The franchise star is being traded to the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis is finalizing a trade to send center Marc Gasol to Toronto, league sources tell ESPN. Details soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Gasol spent 11 seasons in Memphis. His draft rights were traded to the Grizzlies in 2018 as part of deal that send his older brother, Pau, to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was a three-time NBA All-Star for the Grizzlies with career averages of 15 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He was named the league's 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year.

The report indicates the Grizzlies and Raptors are finalizing the deal, which will send Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Milles and a 2024 second-round pick to Memphis.

Toronto is planning to send Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Milles and a 2024 second-round pick to the the Grizzlies for Gasol, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Valanciunas, a 7-foot center, is averaging 12.8 points and 7 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. His role with the Raptors decreased during the 2018-19 season as the team moved toward a more 'small ball' lineup.

Valanciunas has a player option for $17.6 million for next season.

Delon Wright is a 6'5" point guard who averaged 7 points per game. He's on the last year of his rookie contract.

CJ Miles is a reserve wing. He has a player option for next season at a price tag of $8.7 million.

Wojnarowski also reported the Grizzlies have traded veterans JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple to the Los Angeles Clippers for Avery Bradley.

Memphis has traded Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green to the Clippers for Avery Bradley, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Bradley is a 6'2" combo guard who signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Clippers last summer. He's owed nearly $13 million next season.

The NBA trade deadline is at 2 p.m. CST. It remains to be seen if the Grizzlies will find a deal for the franchise's other cornerstone player, Mike Conley.

Check back for updates.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.