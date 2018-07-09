  • Grocery chain to fill void left by Kroger in South Memphis

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A grocery store is making its way to a popular location in South Memphis. 

    Cash Saver, a cost-saving grocery chain, signed a lease with the city to occupy the space that used to house a Kroger location. 

    PHOTOS: Cash Saver to occupy storefront vacated by Kroger

    The new Cash Saver location will be on South Third Street in South Memphis. 

    Trending stories:

    Sources told FOX13 officials have set a tentative launch date for between August 1 and August 8. 

    The investment being made by the chain is estimated at $6.8 billion. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories