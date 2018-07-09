Grocery chain to fill void left by Kroger in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A grocery store is making its way to a popular location in South Memphis.
Cash Saver, a cost-saving grocery chain, signed a lease with the city to occupy the space that used to house a Kroger location.
The new Cash Saver location will be on South Third Street in South Memphis.
Sources told FOX13 officials have set a tentative launch date for between August 1 and August 8.
The investment being made by the chain is estimated at $6.8 billion.
