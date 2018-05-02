Grocery store could soon be coming to South Main area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A grocery store could soon be in the South Main area.
Tom Archer with Archer Custom Builders is renovating an old building at 136 Webster Ave.
“We feel these old building tell the history and are really the heart and soul of Memphis,” Archer said.
The building was constructed in the 1920s and housed a grocery distribution center. It’s 25,000 sq. ft.
“There are thousands of people living down here and we don't have any place to get a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread without going to West Memphis or Midtown basically,” he said.
The first floor will host the store, and the second floor will provide tenants with office space. The firm tore down the building next door and will add a parking lot.
They hope to bring in a small urban grocer to lease the building.
“If we can't lure someone in, we'll do it ourselves,” Archer said.
