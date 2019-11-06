Group continues to raise concerns about issues at local Family Dollar

A community held a meeting after a local business hasn't fixed ongoing issues, according to a release.
The meeting about the ongoing issues inside-and-out of Family Dollar stores happened today at the Family Dollar store on the 2700 block of South Perkins Road near American Way.
According to a news release, there will be representatives from Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris' office, including the NAACP Executive Director Vickie Terry, clergymen and others.
"We have given Family Dollar enough time to address the issues, and they have refused to keep their promise," Patricia Rogers said.
