Group of men steal car through Craigslist for second time in two weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the second time in as many weeks, a group of young men stole a car they were pretending to buy.
They used the same scheme both times to steal the car the owner was trying to sell through Craigslist.
According to the victims and investigators, the men -- each in their late teens -- pull up in a white Nissan car.
They act like they are interested in the car, bargain a little and then ask for a test drive.
However, when the engine starts, they take off and leave the seller empty-handed.
Surveillance video shows how they escaped in his Audi, and how the first victim helped him locate his car – on FOX13 News at 5.
