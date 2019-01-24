Group of vandals damage cars in Memphis

A woman called police after a group of people vandalized her sports car.
The victim said that around 12:30 to 12:45 a.m. an unknown dark color and an unknown dark color sedan pulled into the front of her house in Hickory Hill.
Several people got out, and one of the suspects proceeded to climb on top of her vehicle and stomp the roof in the damaging the roof of the vehicle.
Surveillance cameras were able to capture the vandals.
Police took photos of the video and told the victim to not delete the video but keep it for investigators.
Weather conditions and debris made it impossible for detectives to take any fingerprints from the car, however, they were able to collect a shoe print.
