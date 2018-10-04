0 Group petitioning to get medical marijuana legalized in Mississippi

Organizers for one group in Mississippi are hoping to get 86,000 signatures to help make medical marijuana legal in the state – and across the Mid-South.

FOX13 obtained a copy of the initiative.

“They want to allow qualified patients with debilitating medical conditions to use medical marijuana,” the initiative reads in part.

However, there is plenty of controversy behind the document.

Although the group Mississippians for Compassionate Care said there is a need for medical marijuana, not everyone shares the same views.

“Causing problems now, it’s not even medical, if it’s medical I think it’s going to be worse instead of better,” said Cathy Vester, a resident.

Harold Staiti, one of the group’s organizers, said the goal is to get 86,000 signatures by this time next year from people in favor of legalizing medical marijuana.

If they get enough signatures, the proposed amendment will go on the November ballot during the presidential election in 2020.

“This has resulted in a 20 to 25 percent reduction in opioid related deaths and we want to see that types of options available for people that are seeking pain relief here in the state of Mississippi,” said Staiti.

One woman said medical marijuana could have saved her mother’s life if it was legal in Mississippi.

Members of the organization said they have had a lot of luck getting signatures so far, even in a conservative state like Mississippi.

So far, 5,000 people have signed the petition. To see the petition and more, click HERE.

