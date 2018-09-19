Gun found in student's backpack at Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A gun was found inside a Memphis high school student’s backpack Wednesday.
The incident happened at Ridgeway High School in East Memphis, according to Shelby County Schools.
Officials said a staff member at Ridgeway found the pellet gun in the student’s backpack.
The student was not identified by school officials.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Body cameras didn't capture MPD officer shooting man; 3 officers relieved of duty
- Mid-South woman mysteriously found dead at New Orleans truck stop; family demands answers
- Drivers beware: Man impersonating police officer in Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to SCS, there was “no incident involving the pellet gun and not threats were made.”
However, it was a serious violation of district policy, and the student is facing disciplinary actions.
The school is alerting parents of the situation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}