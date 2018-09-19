  • Gun found in student's backpack at Memphis high school

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A gun was found inside a Memphis high school student’s backpack Wednesday. 

    The incident happened at Ridgeway High School in East Memphis, according to Shelby County Schools. 

    Officials said a staff member at Ridgeway found the pellet gun in the student’s backpack. 

    The student was not identified by school officials. 

    According to SCS, there was “no incident involving the pellet gun and not threats were made.” 

    However, it was a serious violation of district policy, and the student is facing disciplinary actions. 

    The school is alerting parents of the situation. 

