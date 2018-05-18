  • Gun found in student's backpack at Southaven Middle School

    A gun was found in a Southaven Middle School student’s backpack, according to school officials.

    A DeSoto County Schools spokesperson said an administrator was informed about a “possible disciplinary matter” at the school earlier today.

    The administrator immediately looked into the situation and found a gun in a student’s backpack.

    School officials said the gun was confiscated and the student was taken into custody by the Southaven Police Department.

    Southaven Middle School parents were sent a message about the incident at 1:15 p.m.

