Gun owner indicted in shooting death involving young brothers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Parkway Village man has been indicted on criminally negligent homicide and other charges in the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot in May by his 6-year-old brother with an unsecured handgun, said the district attorney.
Tyree Washington, 20, also was indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect involving serious bodily injury. He was indicted in August and arrested this week.
Investigators said that Washington's cousin, Steven Brunson Jr., was shot in the head by his young brother who found a 9mm handgun that Washington kept in a drawer in the bedroom where the boys slept.
The shooting occurred on May 25 in the 2900 block of Clearbrook St. near Cottonwood Road in the Parkway Village area.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}