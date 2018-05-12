  • Gunfire erupts near Yo Gotti concert venue, 1 dead

    Updated:

    KANSAS CITY, MO - Yo Gotti's concert ended with nearby gunfire, leaving one person dead.

    According to TMZ, Gotti was on stage around 11:30 Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri when police were informed someone had been shot in a nearby parking lot.

    Paramedics pronounced the victim dead when they arrived on the scene.

    Witnesses told TMZ a fight broke out, then someone fired a gun.

    Police can't confirm if the people involved in the fight and shooting had attended the concert. However, given the time of night and proximity to the venue it appears to be a connection, according to TMZ.

    Dwayne Bowe also performed at the concert that night. 

     

     

