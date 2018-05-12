Gunfire erupts near Yo Gotti concert venue, 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, MO - Yo Gotti's concert ended with nearby gunfire, leaving one person dead.
According to TMZ, Gotti was on stage around 11:30 Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri when police were informed someone had been shot in a nearby parking lot.
RELATED: Shooting Erupts Outside Concert ...1 DEAD
Paramedics pronounced the victim dead when they arrived on the scene.
Trending stories:
- Video: Man stabs daughter during custody exchange
- Police report: Teacher told students to throw rocks at kid to teach him a lesson
- Man arrested after hiding legless, fugitive girlfriend in storage bin
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Witnesses told TMZ a fight broke out, then someone fired a gun.
RELATED: Yo Gotti to throw sixth annual 'Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash' in June
Police can't confirm if the people involved in the fight and shooting had attended the concert. However, given the time of night and proximity to the venue it appears to be a connection, according to TMZ.
RELATED: Young Dolph shot multiple times, rushed to hospital, reports say
Dwayne Bowe also performed at the concert that night.
Kansas City📍Tonight !Uptown theatre @ Kansas City, Missouri https://t.co/B7kWB4sRQA— Yo Gotti (@yogottikom) May 11, 2018
#RakeItUpTourKc LIVE MAY 11TH @uptowntheaterkc 🔥 TICKETS ON SALE NOW EVERYWHERE ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️ @buildingbridgesent @plushlifebeautylounge @marksmybarber @glamconnectkc Special Guest Ad: @Moneybo | with his new track with @streetking85, @navemonjo & @marleyyoung #PAYDAY | LIVE IN PERFORMANCE KC THIS ONE FOR THE TOWN; @yogottikom |@moneybo| FRIDAY MAY 11th | UPTOWN THEATRE THE 💵 RAKE 💵 IT 💵 UP 💵 TOUR ‼️
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}