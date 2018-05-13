Gunfire leaves 2 shot in North Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - Deputies responded to a shooting in Panola County around 9:30 Saturday night.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened in Sardis, Mississippi near Como.
Trending stories:
- Video: Man stabs daughter during custody exchange
- Police report: Teacher told students to throw rocks at kid to teach him a lesson
- Man arrested after hiding legless, fugitive girlfriend in storage bin
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Officers found two people shot on the scene. The victims were transported to a local hospital in Senatobia, Mississippi.
We're still waiting for an update on the victims’ condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}