  • Gunfire leaves 2 shot in North Mississippi

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - Deputies responded to a shooting in Panola County around 9:30 Saturday night.

    Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened in Sardis, Mississippi near Como.

    Officers found two people shot on the scene. The victims were transported to a local hospital in Senatobia, Mississippi.

    We're still waiting for an update on the victims’ condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

     

