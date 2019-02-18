0 Gunman accused of killing 5, hurting 5 officers at warehouse was raised in north Mississippi

The gunman who killed five people and injured five police officers in Illinois has significant ties to the Mid-South.

Gary Martin, 45, died in a shootout with Aurora police at a manufacturing warehouse in the Chicago suburb.

One of the victims killed in the shooting -- identified as Josh Pinkard -- was also from the Mid-South.

FOX13 dug into the past of the shooter and found out he was raised in our area.

Martin was raised in Holly Springs, Miss, where his family roots run deep.

Some local residents were shocked, but others were not after hearing that Martin was responsible for the mass shooting.

Police said Martin shot up the warehouse after learning he had been fired from his job at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora. He’d been with the company for 15 years.

And according to authorities, Martin knew he had been written up when he was called to the meeting Friday – gun in tow.

“It sounds like he wasn’t se right in his brain to begin with,” said John Bauer, a Holly Springs resident. “I thought it was crazy.”

Martin grew up in Marshall County, and FOX13 was told many people from the area move to Aurora after graduation for job opportunities.

In a news conference on Friday, local investigators said Martin should have never had a gun.

Police said Martin was convicted of a 1995 felony aggravated assault in Mississippi. That happened in Marshall County.

It may have been that time spent in prison that drove Martin from Mississippi to Illinois.

Several people who spoke with FOX13 said they knew Martin and know his family members who still live in the area.

FOX13 went to the home Martin lived in while in Holly Springs, but no one answered. The same result happened at his cousin’s house.

Martin bought a gun after passing a background check in 2014.

When he applied for a concealed carry permit, he was flagged as being a felon and told to relinquish his weapon.

Martin never did, and police never went and got it.

According to authorities, Martin’s crimes didn’t end in Marshall County. He was arrested six times on charges from traffic violations to domestic violence.

Two years ago, he was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

