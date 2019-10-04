Gunman indicted, shoots victims more than 10 times during deadly incident in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect has been indicted after police said he fired an assault rifle more than ten times into a car.
Marcel Holbrook, 26, has been convicted of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the North Memphis incident.
The shooting happened back in November 2017 in the 900 block of Alaska near Vollintine. Duncan Hardy, 54, and Anthony Edwards, 32, were sitting in a car at the location.
Witnesses told investigators Holbrook pulled up in a black vehicle and opened fire on both victims with an assault rifle.
Hardy and Edwards were shot at least 10 times during the incident.
Edwards was able to drive to his mother's house. Hardy was pronounced dead in the vehicle at that location, but Edward's mother took him to the hospital in her car.
Investigators revealed the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between the suspect and a relative of one of the victims.
Holbrook also had a pending drug and gun cases. He was additionally convicted of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Holbrook will receive an automatic life sentence for murder and up to 25 years in prison for attempted murder. He will be sentenced next month.
