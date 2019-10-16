  • Gunman on the run after critical shooting in Parkway Village

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Authorities are searching for a gunman after a critical shooting near Parkway Village.

    Memphis police responded to the shooting Wednesday afternoon near Mendenhall and Knight Arnold.

    Officers found a man shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspect was last seen wearing a white and gray shirt with gray and black shorts.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

