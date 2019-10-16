Gunman on the run after critical shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Authorities are searching for a gunman after a critical shooting near Parkway Village.
Memphis police responded to the shooting Wednesday afternoon near Mendenhall and Knight Arnold.
Officers found a man shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect was last seen wearing a white and gray shirt with gray and black shorts.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}