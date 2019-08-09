Gunman on the run after deadly shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for clues after a deadly shooting in Nutbush.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Duke.
One man was shot and killed on the scene.
Officials have not identified the man killed at this time.
No suspect information is available. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Duke. One male has been shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 9, 2019
