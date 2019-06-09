Gunman on the run after fatal shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for clues after a man was shot and killed in a Memphis neighborhood overnight.
Officers were called to the 3900 of Jackson Ave. around 3:56 Sunday morning.
Preliminary information shows an adult man was shot and killed on the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis firefighter arrested after decade of abusing girl, taking sexual photos of her, records say
- Shelby County officials suspend visitation at 201 Poplar for at least one week
- Germantown crews assessing flood damage after drainage system 'simply overwhelmed' by storms
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}