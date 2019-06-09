  • Gunman on the run after fatal shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for clues after a man was shot and killed in a Memphis neighborhood overnight.

    Officers were called to the 3900 of Jackson Ave. around 3:56 Sunday morning.

    Preliminary information shows an adult man was shot and killed on the scene.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

