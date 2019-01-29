  • Gunman on the run after homicide in Orange Mound

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a gunman after a homicide in Orange Mound.

    Investigators were called to the 2800 block of Douglass Monday afternoon.

    One man was found shot and killed on the scene.

    No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories