Gunman on the run after homicide in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a gunman after a homicide in Orange Mound.
Investigators were called to the 2800 block of Douglass Monday afternoon.
One man was found shot and killed on the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
