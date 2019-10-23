MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another interstate shooting has occurred in Memphis.
Police responded to a shots fired call on I-240 near Poplar Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on the scene, officers realized a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
Officers located the victim in the 5300 block of Hickory Hill.
The relationship between the suspect and the victim are undetermined at this time.
No injuries were reported. The suspect is still on the run.
TDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.
