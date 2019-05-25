Gunman on the run after woman shot near Uncle Lou's

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for clues after a woman was shot in Whitehaven.
The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Milbranch near Uncle Lou's restaurant.
Officials with the restaurant say the shooting did not happen at the restaurant, but at another business nearby.
Investigators say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon.
MFD told FOX13 a woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
It's unclear what caused the shooting. Officers say the suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
