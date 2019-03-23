Gunman on the run, woman in critical after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for clues after a woman was shot in the Bethel Grove neighborhood Saturday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened near the corner of Dunn Ave and Labelle.
Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.
The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD said the suspect is known to the victim. That suspect fled the scene on foot, according to investigators.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
