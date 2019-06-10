Gunman randomly shoots at workers on Highway 51

TATE COUNTY, Miss. - A gunman randomly terrorized a crew while they were installing fiber optic cable on Highway 51 in north Mississippi. Nearly a week later, the crew is still watching their backs while they work as the gunman remains on the run.
The police chief told FOX13 the workers were running and ducking for cover during the random shooting.
“People are crazy. I don’t know what his problem is, we don’t have a problem with anyone. He just started shooting for no reason I guess,” said Pedro Diego.
Diego leads the crew that was installing the fiber optic cable. The only thing he could tell us about the gunman is he or she was driving a red car.
“I heard the bullet go over me, so I guided my workers towards a ditch.”
According to the police chief, no one was injured during the incident.
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Tate County Crime Stoppers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}