0 Gunman wearing 'Scream' style mask on the run following overnight Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after investigators say two men, one wearing a 'Scream' mask, shot and killed a Memphis man at a gas station.

Investigators arrived on the scene at 11:50 Saturday night.

Officers say there was a robbery in progress at the Express Mart on Knight Arnold in Parkway Village.

Police say the 54-year-old victim was shot and killed on the scene.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

An investigation revealed the victim was the manager of the store. He was in the process of closing the store when two men approached and shot the victim.

One suspect was described as a man wearing a 'Scream' style plastic mask over his face with a black hoodie.

The second man who entered the store was also wearing a mask.

Both suspects went behind the counter and into the office. They took an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspects ran outside the gas station and into a gray or silver vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.