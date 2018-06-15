  • Guns being stolen from inside Tennessee state troopers' vehicles

    By: Jim Spiewak

    Updated:

    Guns belonging to Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers are getting stolen straight out of the cruisers. 

    All but three of the stolen guns have been recovered; however, the problem still remains. 

    The cars are already equipped with safes and locks to keep the guns from being stolen, but we uncovered how many times it’s not working.     

    Why this keeps happening, and how THP plans to attempt to reduce gun thefts from their own cars – on FOX13 News at 10. 

