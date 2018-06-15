Guns being stolen from inside Tennessee state troopers' vehicles

Guns belonging to Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers are getting stolen straight out of the cruisers.
All but three of the stolen guns have been recovered; however, the problem still remains.
The cars are already equipped with safes and locks to keep the guns from being stolen, but we uncovered how many times it’s not working.
Why this keeps happening, and how THP plans to attempt to reduce gun thefts from their own cars – on FOX13 News at 10.
Trending stories:
- Fireball Whiskey thrown across I-40 in Arkansas after accident
- Arkansas sex offender arrested after being caught with child porn, indictment says
- Woman comes home from shopping to find man asleep in bed
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}