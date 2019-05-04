0 Guns stolen from vehicles continues to be major issue in Memphis, new data shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly 1,300 weapons were taken in Memphis in 2018 alone, and new data shows this continues to be a major issue.

Law enforcement experts said guns are often taken from your vehicle.

Right now, not even halfway through the year, there have been nearly 700 stolen guns across Memphis.

According to new data provided by MPD, there were 651 guns stolen in Memphis between January and April in 2017. That number increased to 683 last year.

So far in 2019, 677 guns have been stolen.

“That’s 677 other potential crimes or violence as it pertains to weapons even if it’s just an armed robbery without someone being injured,” said Michael Collins, a retired Shelby County sheriff’s deputy.

Collins said many of these guns were likely taken from vehicles – a crime that has increased since state law changed in 2015, allowing gunowners to keep their weapons in a car.

“We’ve got to be more cognizant that this weapon is in that vehicle and the potential of it being burglarized is almost certain,” said Collins.

Collins told FOX13 those numbers show gunowners have to do more to secure their guns.

“You have to protect that weapon, or that weapon is going to get into the hands of the wrong person,” Collins said.

At this time, MPD officials said stolen guns were not used in the most recent shootings from this past week.

