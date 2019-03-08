Gunshot heard inside Memphis home, man in custody after barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a barricade situation in a Memphis neighborhood late Friday morning.
Officers swarmed the area around a home in the 2800 block of Landview Cove – which is off Cottonwood Road.
As officers approached the home, they heard a shot fired from inside the house.
MPD said a victim was able to escape the home uninjured, but a man then barricaded himself inside the home. After a period of time, the man was taken in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
