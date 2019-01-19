0 Gusty winds, rain could transition to sleet and snow this weekend in the Memphis area

4 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Gusty winds and dropping temperatures are the stories for the entire Mid-South this afternoon/evening.

Gusts have hit near 50 mph at times with feel like temperatures down in the 20s.

The transition to a winter mix is happening for some of our far northern AR and TN. This line will continue to slowly move southeast towards Shelby County over the next several hours.

Temperatures look to reach near freezing by 9 p.m.– a bit earlier than previously thought which will help some sleet or snow to stick.

Moisture looks to leave the area by midnight. Accumulation totals haven’t changed and are expected to be under an inch across the entire Mid-South.

Sleet and black ice also remain a huge concern for Sunday. The remainder of the forecast below still stands.

>> Timeline: Winter weather on its way to Mid-South; snow very possible this weekend

After a stormy start we’ll see scattered showers through the remainder of the day

Temperatures will drop through the day and we’ll be down into the 30s by dinner time

Rain will transition to sleet and snow beginning in our northern AR counties this afternoon

The transition line will spread SE through the evening and overnight hours

Not everything that falls will stick – accumulations will mostly be under an inch

A glaze could also form on roads making slippery spots – especially on bridges and overpasses

Sunday feel like temperatures will stay in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky

Watch the video above for a breakdown of this Saturday forecast.

BREAKDOWN

Not everyone will see snowfall, and where it does occur it will take freezing soil conditions for the ice/snow to build.

This will likely vary county by county with the highest probability of modest accumulation north of Memphis and mostly rain expected south of Memphis.

Extremely cold air will settle in Sunday into Monday. All mid-southerners are encouraged to take steps now to ensure family, pets and property are all prepared.

We’re also asking that anyone traveling in the region tonight - Monday be extremely cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses as isolated ice-pockets are possible.



Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.