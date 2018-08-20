  • H&M opening soon in the Oak Court Mall

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - H&M is gearing up to add another location to the Memphis area.

    The new store is estimated to be about 20,000 square feet at the Oak Court Mall.

    Officials say the new location will join 4 popular H&M destination in the state.

    "H&M has experienced a warm welcome from customers and fans in Tennessee and is happy to continue to expand its store and employee count in the state," according to the press release.

    H&M is scheduled to open in the Oak Court Mall August 23rd at noon.

    To apply for a job at the new location, visit career.hm.com.

