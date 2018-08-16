Hair dryer recalled, has chance to catch fire

A hair dryer has been recalled for causing more than 200 incidents that include fire, melting power cords and shocking owners.
This recall involves the Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers. The hand-held hair dryers are black or white and include a concentrator nozzle.
The hair dryers were sold separately or as part of various hair care kits that included hair treatment products, a flat iron or a diffuser.
Many of the units have a label located underneath the back of the unit bearing the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N.
All units have “xtava” imprinted on the blower end of the hair dryer.
There have been 193 reports of the hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire, including 18 reports of burns and two reports of a minor electrical shock.
