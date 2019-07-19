0 Hair Stylist provides wigs and support for children who have hair loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Brianna Davison is a wig specialist.

She’s been making customized wigs for years, but one year ago she took on a new task.

“I had a client that came that needed a wig for her granddaughter and I didn’t know it was a child until they came,” Davison said.

“And when she got there, I’m looking at the child and she doesn’t have any hair.”

After a thorough consultation, Davison was able to create a wig that was appropriate for a young girl.

“And I put the post on social media and it went viral,” Davison said.

“Got a lot of people that started contacting me and here I am.”

That’s when the Rich Kid’s Collection was born.

The charitable hairline has a mission to boost confidence and self-esteem by providing wigs and support for children who have lost hair due to alopecia, cancer, and more.

The African American textured wigs come in various styles; from braids to pigtails, to colorful bows.

Qhristian Eubanks, 8, received a new wig.

It didn’t take her long to pick one out.

Antwan Brown said his daughter suffers from severe hair loss, but doctors haven’t determined a cause.

“Like I said, she’s getting older she’s understanding, and the confidence is getting built,” Brown said. “I think with the wig she’s going to be very confident.”

In a matter of 30 minutes, little Qhristian had a whole new look.

Seeing a big smile on young customer's face is what Davison said it’s all about.

“The dramatic change in a child’s confidence like immediately,” Davison said.

“It’s life-changing for me as well because I could never imagine not having hair.”

Davison is currently on a Kids Wig tour. She will wrap up her tour next week in Los Angeles.

She is hosting a Kids Explosion September 21 for childhood cancer awareness month.

It will be held at the Ace Arena on Austin Peay Highway.



