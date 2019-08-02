0 Half-day to start school year in Haywood County makes a difference, parents say

HAYWOOD CO., Miss. - Students in Haywood County headed back to school Friday for a half-day, and that half-day makes a difference, according to parents.

As FOX13 found out that first day back helps students find their way.

This first day half day of school here is done so teachers and students can get to know each other. It's kind of an orientation, and that is tradition in Haywood County.

A lot of parents told FOX13 that they like it.

"I think they get a chance to meet their classmates and meet their teachers and see what they will be doing in the class and the good things and bad things not to do," said Timmy Smith, a parent.

Smith had his second-grade daughter at Haywood Elementary School ready to go at 6:50 a.m. He wasn't the only person ready to go.

"It will be a blessing for me just a half a day and hopefully my child will get to enjoy his day," Felicia Winston said.

The students got out of school at 11:30 a.m. On Monday, they will be here for a full day and get out at 3 p.m.

"Man, I wish it was a full day, but I am just excited they are back in the school spirit," Paxton Holmes said.

School started at 8 a.m., but it took until 8:10 a.m. for all the students to get in school at the elementary school because of all the traffic.

Police said to expect that for the next week. Traffic isn't expected to ease up until then.

"Had to get here extra early because it will be backed up at the elementary school," Smith said.

Students did get lunch before the first day of class was wrapped up.

